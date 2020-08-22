Chandigarh: All shops, except essential services, to remain closed on weekends

"The undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson of State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, UT, Chandigarh hereby direct that all shops and establishment (except Essential Shops and Services) will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, until further orders," said an order issued by Manoj Parida, Chairperson, State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Chandigarh, on Friday.