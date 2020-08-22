Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Chandigarh: All shops, except essential services, to remain closed on weekends
Chandigarh: Commuters move through heavy rain, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI08-07-2020_000031A)

Chandigarh: All shops, except essential services, to remain closed on weekends

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Staff Writer

Chandigarh administration has also decided to close all shops in the city except essential services on Saturday and Sunday

After Haryana, the Chandigarh administration has also decided to close all shops in the city except essential services on Saturday and Sunday, till further order, the administration of the Union Territory has said.

After Haryana, the Chandigarh administration has also decided to close all shops in the city except essential services on Saturday and Sunday, till further order, the administration of the Union Territory has said.

"The undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson of State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, UT, Chandigarh hereby direct that all shops and establishment (except Essential Shops and Services) will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, until further orders," said an order issued by Manoj Parida, Chairperson, State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Chandigarh, on Friday.

"The undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson of State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, UT, Chandigarh hereby direct that all shops and establishment (except Essential Shops and Services) will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, until further orders," said an order issued by Manoj Parida, Chairperson, State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Chandigarh, on Friday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier in the day, an order issued by Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, "All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated