Chandigarh: All shops, restaurants to shut down at 7pm today amid India-Pakistan conflict

Amidst tensions escalating at international borders between India and Pakistan since the past two days, the Chandigarh disctrict administration on Friday has directed all the shop establishments including restaurants to be closed by 7 PM on Friday.

However, the district administration gave respite to medical shops as these orders won't be applicable to them.

Releasing an order, the Chandigarh administration took to X and wrote, “All shop establishments including restaurants in Chandigarh are required to be closed by 7:00 PM today, May 9, 2025. However these orders will not be applicable for medical shops.”

