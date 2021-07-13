The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced reopening of schools from 19 July. It said schools can now reopen for classes 9-12 from July 19 and cinema halls and spas can operate with 50 per cent occupancy.

Coaching institutes will also be allowed to function physically on the condition that all eligible students and the staff have been administered at least one dose of Covid vaccine, the administration said.

"The schools will start functioning physically from 19th July, 2021 for 9th to 12th classes subject to parents' consent for sending their wards to the schools," an official statement said.

The administration, however, added that online mode of teaching will continue.

Number of guests for social gatherings like weddings will be increased to 200 or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall, whichever is less. All adult guests and the staff of the hotel or the banquet hall need to have received at least one dose of vaccine or have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

The administration has also allowed the Rock Garden and the museums to reopen with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

