The Chandigarh government on Monday announced that offline classes for standard 10, 11, 12 from 1 February.

The education department also announced that students in these classes will have the option of choosing between online and offline classes.

Universities/Colleges and other institutes of higher education shall be allowed to reopen, with certain restrictions & adherence to all #COVID19 protocols, Directorate of Higher Education Chandigarh Administration said in an order pic.twitter.com/e8od9BSpwH — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Public libraries and branches have been allowed to open with 50% capacity.

In other orders the union territory administration also announced that hostels can also house students. However, students occupying the hostels will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours.

All colleges and universities will also be allowed to reopen and function normally.

The administration has also issued relaxation guidelines mentioning that all officials and students of the age group of 18 and above should be fully vaccinated.

“All the students of age group of more than 15 years should have been vaccinated at least for 1st dose while attending offline classes," the notification reads.

The government has also allowed coaching institutions to open at 50 percent capacity.

On 6 January, the union territory administration ordered the closure of local schools amid a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, private schools had decided to conduct online classes.

Then the administration had decided to close schools only till 15 January. However, they decided to continue the school closure as Covid situation did not improve.

