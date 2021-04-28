Amid the rise in Covid cases, Chandigarh administration on Wednesday imposed curfew from 6 pm, 29th April. As per the revised rules, 'Corona curfew' will be imposed in Chandigarh from 6pm, 29th April (till 5am) every day until further orders. All shops, malls, multiplexes etc. to close by 5pm every day. All non-essential activities prohibited during the night curfew.

Weekend curfew wilbe imposed from 5am on Saturday to 5am on Monday. Only essential activities will be allowed during weekend curfew. All educational institutions, school, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries etc. will remain closed till 15th May.

On Wednesday, the Mohali district administration also announced night curfew and full lockdown on weekends to combat the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases. According to an official notification, the night curfew will be imposed from 6 pm to 5 am on all days. Whereas the weekend lockdown will begin from Friday 6 pm till Monday 5 am.

Separately, Punjab government on Monday extended the night curfew by two more hours and ordered closure of shops by 5 pm. As per the new order, a daily lockdown will continue from 6pm to 5am till further notice. Meanwhile, a weekend lockdown will be in force from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am.

