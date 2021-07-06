The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced fresh relaxations in Covid curbs from 7 July. In an order, the administration said that restaurants, bars and eateries will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

Guests are allowed for special gatherings would be increased to 100 (persons) or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall etc., whichever is less. The order will come into force with effect from July 7th and will be applicable until further orders, the administration added.

Selected swimming pools of sports department will be opened for the swimmers/players on the condition that all eligible players are administered at least one dose3 of vaccines and are tested after every fortnight.

Liquor vends are clubbed in the category of restaurants, bars and eateries and are allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

The number of guests allowed for special gatherings like weddings would be increased to 100 or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall etc, whichever is less. Further, it would be mandatory for all guests and staff of the hotel/banquet hall to have received at least one dose of vaccine or to have a negative RT-PCR report of last 72 hours.

"Restaurants, bars & eateries are allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm. Guests allowed for special gatherings would be increased to 100 (persons) or 50% capacity of the banquet hall etc., whichever is less," says Chandigarh Administration in a fresh order pic.twitter.com/UIJBeLYOAK — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

The restrictions on opening of Sukhna Lake on Sundays are withdrawn, the order said.

