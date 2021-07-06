Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chandigarh announces fresh relaxations in Covid curbs from 7 July, bars allowed to open

Chandigarh announces fresh relaxations in Covid curbs from 7 July, bars allowed to open

Premium
Restaurants, bars and eateries will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm (Representational)
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST Livemint

  • Restaurants, bars and eateries will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced fresh relaxations in Covid curbs from 7 July. In an order, the administration said that restaurants, bars and eateries will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced fresh relaxations in Covid curbs from 7 July. In an order, the administration said that restaurants, bars and eateries will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

Guests are allowed for special gatherings would be increased to 100 (persons) or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall etc., whichever is less. The order will come into force with effect from July 7th and will be applicable until further orders, the administration added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Guests are allowed for special gatherings would be increased to 100 (persons) or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall etc., whichever is less. The order will come into force with effect from July 7th and will be applicable until further orders, the administration added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

  • Selected swimming pools of sports department will be opened for the swimmers/players on the condition that all eligible players are administered at least one dose3 of vaccines and are tested after every fortnight.
  • Liquor vends are clubbed in the category of restaurants, bars and eateries and are allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm.
  • The number of guests allowed for special gatherings like weddings would be increased to 100 or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall etc, whichever is less. Further, it would be mandatory for all guests and staff of the hotel/banquet hall to have received at least one dose of vaccine or to have a negative RT-PCR report of last 72 hours.

  • The restrictions on opening of Sukhna Lake on Sundays are withdrawn, the order said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!