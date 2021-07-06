Chandigarh announces fresh relaxations in Covid curbs from 7 July, bars allowed to open1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
- Restaurants, bars and eateries will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm
The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced fresh relaxations in Covid curbs from 7 July. In an order, the administration said that restaurants, bars and eateries will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10.30 pm.
Guests are allowed for special gatherings would be increased to 100 (persons) or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall etc., whichever is less. The order will come into force with effect from July 7th and will be applicable until further orders, the administration added.
