Chandigarh administration has announced weekend Corona curfew from May 22 (5 am on Saturday) till May 24 (5 am on Monday).

The union territory has reported a decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Chandigarh on Thursday registered 404 cases as against 414 cases the day before, while 10 more people died, taking the toll to 666.

The infection tally stood at 57,331, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped from 6,570 on Wednesday to 6,073, as per the bulletin.

With 891 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of recoveries reached 50,592, the UT's health bulletin added.

A total of 4,74,170 samples were taken for testing so far and of them, 4,15,650 tested negative, the city's bullentin said in a statement.





