Chandigarh announces weekend Corona curfew from 22 May to 24 May
- Chandigarh reported a drop in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday
- The coronavirus caseload in the UT stands at 57,331
Chandigarh administration has announced weekend Corona curfew from May 22 (5 am on Saturday) till May 24 (5 am on Monday).
According to the office of the district magistrate, the following categories will remain exempted in Chandigarh during the weekend curfew:
1. The shops dealing with the supply of essential goods like milk, vegetables, groceries, etc will be allowed to remain open only for home delivery up to 2 pm.
2. The manufacturing industry will also be allowed to remain open. The movement of labour/employees of manufacturing units and vehicles carrying them will be allowed for movement.
3.There shall be no curb on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.
4. All the government machinery and departments tasked with Covid-19 related duties, like police, fire person, media person, etc will come under the exempted category.
5. Medical shops, pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, pharmaceuticals labs, ambulance, nursing homes, etc will continue to remain functional. Transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, other hospital support services shall be permitted.
6. Restaurants, hotels, including food joints in various malls, will be allowed to remain open for home delivery only up to 9 pm
7. Passengers going to the airport, railway station, ISBT will also come under the exempted category.
8. Marriages with prior permission from the SDM concerned with the attendance of up to 20 guests will be allowed.
9.For funerals, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed.
10. Morning walks will be allowed from 6-9 am. However, strict Covid protocols should be maintained, the DM said in the guideline.
11. All vaccination centres and testing centres will also remain open.
The union territory has reported a decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Chandigarh on Thursday registered 404 cases as against 414 cases the day before, while 10 more people died, taking the toll to 666.
The infection tally stood at 57,331, according to a medical bulletin.
The number of active cases dropped from 6,570 on Wednesday to 6,073, as per the bulletin.
With 891 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of recoveries reached 50,592, the UT's health bulletin added.
A total of 4,74,170 samples were taken for testing so far and of them, 4,15,650 tested negative, the city's bulletin said in a statement.
