Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the successful implementation of three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam - in Chandigarh. With this, the city became country's first administrative unit where 100% implementation of the three laws has been done.

These laws came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Also Read | New criminal laws come into effect today: What experts think

Terrorists won't be able to take advantage of laws anymore: PM Modi PM Modi noted the new criminal laws represent a concrete step towards realising the ideals enshrined in the Constitution for the benefit of all citizens. ‘New criminal laws are becoming protectors of the rights of citizens.’

Under new laws, terrorists and terror organisations will not be able to take any advantage of legal complexities, he added.

Pointing that these laws signify the end of colonial-era laws, Modi added these laws were the medium of atrocities and exploitation committed by the British when they ruled over India

“The 1857 revolution shook the roots of the British rule and in 1860, they brought the IPC and later, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC framework came into being. The purpose of those laws was to punish Indians and keep them enslaved,” PM said.

Our criminal justice system will be the most modern system: Amit Shah Adding to it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said now "Within three years of the registration of an FIR, one will get justice. Our criminal justice system will be the most modern system in the world"

Modi observed a live crime scene investigation demo by Chandigarh Police at Punjab Engineering College, showcasing evidence collection under the new laws. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur briefed him on the process. The Union home minister also lauded the Chandigarh administration for fully implementing the new laws.

The prime minister and the home minister were accompanied by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, UT Chandigarh adviser Rajeev Verma and Chandigarh Director General of Police Surendra Singh Yadav.