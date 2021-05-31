The Chandigarh authorities that has started the unlocking process in the region has released a new set of guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The authorities noted that the guidelines will be in force up to June 30.

In a directive that was issued on Monday, the authorities mentioned, "... a comprehensive order was issued on 30.9.2020. regarding reopening of more activities outside containment zone and to extend lockdown till 31.10.2020. in the containment zone which was further extended till 31 May this year.

The chairman of the NEC ordered on 27 May has conveyed that guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 in Chandigarh will be in force up to June 30.

The administration on Friday announced that weekend curfew will remain in force in the city from 5 am on 29 May till 5 am on 31 May. The UT administration also further said, "During the weekend curfew, only essential shops will be allowed to remain open."

The authorities in its notice on Friday said, ... corona curfew was imposed in Chandigarh from 6pm to 6 am on all days as a measure of isolation and social distancing to contain the spread of COVID19 virus due to non-essential movement.

Here is what's allowed and what is not

Movement of people involved in essential services is allowed. However, they must carry valid identity card

Shops dealing with essential services are allowed to remain open till 2 pm

Manufacturing units and industry is allowed to remain open. Movement of employees with valid ID card is allowed.

No curbs on inter-state movements

ATMs, hospitals, medical establishments are allowed to remain open

Restaurants and eateries may remain open till 10 pm for home deliveries

Pregnant women and patient going for treatments are exempted

Students appearing for exams and people on examination duty will be allowed

Movement of people with valid curfew passes will not be restricted

Morning walk allowed from 6am to 9 am.

All vaccination centres and testing labs will remain open

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.