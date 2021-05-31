Chandigarh begins unlocking process; extends Covid curbs till June 30. Check details2 min read . 06:16 PM IST
- Chandigarh administration ordered that the new set of directives that were released on 27 May will be in force up to June 30
The Chandigarh authorities that has started the unlocking process in the region has released a new set of guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The authorities noted that the guidelines will be in force up to June 30.
In a directive that was issued on Monday, the authorities mentioned, "... a comprehensive order was issued on 30.9.2020. regarding reopening of more activities outside containment zone and to extend lockdown till 31.10.2020. in the containment zone which was further extended till 31 May this year.
The chairman of the NEC ordered on 27 May has conveyed that guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 in Chandigarh will be in force up to June 30.
The administration on Friday announced that weekend curfew will remain in force in the city from 5 am on 29 May till 5 am on 31 May. The UT administration also further said, "During the weekend curfew, only essential shops will be allowed to remain open."
The authorities in its notice on Friday said, ... corona curfew was imposed in Chandigarh from 6pm to 6 am on all days as a measure of isolation and social distancing to contain the spread of COVID19 virus due to non-essential movement.
Here is what's allowed and what is not
(With inputs from agencies)
