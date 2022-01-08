Chandigarh Mayor: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday won the mayor post of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation by defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by just one vote. Both the parties got 14 votes each.

However, one vote to AAP candidate Anju Katyal, was declared invalid, paving the way for BJP's Sarabjit Kaur to occupy the top chair in the corporation.

Out of the total 36 votes, 28 were polled while seven Congress councillors and the lone Shiromani Akali Dal councillor abstained.

After the result was declared, the AAP councillors created a ruckus in the House.

The results of the corporation polls which were declared on December 27, threw up a hung House, with the AAP winning 14 of the 35 wards and the BJP 12.

The Congress had bagged eight seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal got one. However, municipal councillor from the Congress Harpreet Kaur Babla had joined the BJP, days after the polls results were declared.

Besides 35 councillors, the Chandigarh MP, who is an ex-officio member in the municipal corporation, also has a voting right.

(With inputs from PTI)

