Chandigarh blast case: Police arrest second accused from Delhi, find 9mm pistol ; Pakistan-based-ISI link suspected

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated15 Sep 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Punjab: The state police, on Sunday, arrested the second accused in connection with the Chandigarh blast case, said officials. They arrested Visal Masih, from Delhi.

Visal Masih is a resident of the Raimal village in Gurdaspur’s Batala, in Punjab.

The DGP Punjab Police, on social media platform X announced that within 72 hours of the blast, they had arrested the main perpetrator of the incident.

"Punjab Police has arrested the main perpetrator of the Chandigarh Grenade Blast case, in a joint operation with Central Agency. The case is solved with the nabbing of Rohan Masih, resident of village Passia, PS Ramdass, Amritsar Rural and identification of the other accused as well."

According to local police reports, a small pressure-type blast occurred in Sector 10, Chandigarh on September 10. The blast caused significant damage to windows and flower pots in the area, reported PTI.

On September 13, the Punjab police had arrested one of the suspects, Rohan Masih. The second suspect, Vishal Masih, was later arrested in Delhi.

Blast linked to ISI, US-based gangster

According to a report by IndiaTV, police had earlier said that the Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, was behind the Chandigarh blast. Rinda is backed by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, and US-based gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, further stated the report.

The police had also mentioned that Rohan Masih had confessed his involvement in the grenade blast, revealing that he acted at the behest of Passia, who provided the hand grenade and weapons through his associates, stated the report.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to fully uncover the details of the conspiracy. The police have also recovered a 9mm Glock pistol and ammunition from the accused.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur reported that a witness observed two individuals in an auto who allegedly threw the grenade. The police are actively searching for additional details and investigating the cause of the blast, reported PTI.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 10:48 AM IST
