Home >News >India >Chandigarh COVID curbs: Restaurants to function at 50% capacity, shops to close by 9.30 pm. Check details

A health worker collects swab samples of a school staffer at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh (HT_PRINT)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 08:05 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Restaurants and hotels including eating joints and food courts in malls to run only with 50% capacity
  • On Monday, meanwhile, the administration warned that a lockdown will be imposed in Chandigarh if coronavirus infections show a spike.

To contain the rising number of coronavirus cases, Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday imposed fresh curb across the city, news agency ANI reported. As per the directive released today, restaurants and hotels including eating joints and food courts in malls will run only with 50% capacity. Plus, they are directed to close by 9.30 pm. The order will come into force from today itself.

"A lockdown cripples the economy as it impacts livelihoods of people. Decisions on lockdown are taken in war rooms only after conducting discussions with experts. We are keeping an eye on neighbouring states too. If cases continue to rise then the option of lockdown cannot be ruled out," Manoj Parida, adviser to Chandigarh administrator, was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further added: "At a point, we had reduced daily cases to 20, which has now gone up to 350-400 cases. Primarily, this is due to the number of tests we are conducting. So far, we have conducted 3 lakh tests against a population of 12 lakh."

Earlier this month, the administration in the Union Territory enforced a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. However, essential services like hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs are open 24/7.

"Any breach of this order shall invite action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the administration had stated.

"Night curfew along with restrictions on public functions and gatherings does help in some aspects. Borders cannot be sealed as people come to the city from Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. People have to follow Covid-19 protocols and get vaccinated," it said.

Meanwhile, India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent. The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.88 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

