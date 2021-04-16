At present, the night curfew in Chandigarh, which shares boundaries with Punjab's Mohali and Haryana's Panchkula districts, begins at 10 pm and ends at 5 am.
The UT Administration had earlier directed that the Rock Garden will be closed until further orders and the Sukhna lake area will also remain closed on all weekends until the Covid-19 situation improves.
The gathering limit for political, social and religious events was set as 200 for outdoors and 100 for indoors.
Punjab logs record daily rise of 4,333 Covid cases
Punjab's daily Covid-19 cases surged to a record high of 4,333 on Thursday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 2,86,816, according to a medical bulletin.
The state's previous biggest jump of 3,477 Covid-19 cases was recorded on April 12.