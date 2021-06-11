The Chandigarh administration on Friday notified that a Corona curfew will remain in force in the city for 24 hours on Sunday, i.e. from 5 am on 13 June till 5 am on 14 June.

As the coronavirus situation in the region continues to improve, the city administration last week eased certain restrictions in the region. However, it ordered that night curfew and the weekend curfew will remain in force.

It said in an order today, there shall be a Corona curfew from 5 am on 13th June (Sunday) till 5 am on 14th June (Monday) in the UT.

Here's is what all is allowed during the curfew hours:

Movement of people involved in essential services is allowed. However, they must carry valid identity card

Shops dealing with essential services are allowed to remain open till 2 pm

Manufacturing units and industry is allowed to remain open. Movement of employees with valid ID card is allowed.

No curbs on inter-state movements

ATMs, hospitals, medical establishments are allowed to remain open

Restaurants and eateries may remain open till 10 pm for home deliveries

Earlier this week, Chandigarh administration announced to ease COVID-induced restrictions in the region as the coronavirus cases have shown a significant drop. As per the new guidelines issued on Tuesday, restaurants, bars, gyms and spas will allowed to operate with 50% capacity, shops will remain open for 8 hours.

The directive further states, the night curfew will remain in force in the region but the hours have been cut short. However, there will be a total closure on Sunday, and only essential services will be allowed on that day.

Chandigarh COVID update

Chandigarh on Thursday registered 84 cases, taking its infection tally to 60,862, according to a medical bulletin.

Two more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 781 in the union territory.

The number of active cases dropped to 685 from 740 the day before, the bulletin said.

With 118 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 59,432, it said.

A total of 5,30,483 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 4,68,382 tested negative while reports of 18 are awaited, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)





