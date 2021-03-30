OPEN APP
Day after Chandigarh registered 274 fresh Covid-19 cases, the city administration has declared 25 areas as containment zones to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This order will come into force with immediate effect, read a statement by the Chandigarh administration.

"The said order was extended from time to time and was accordingly made applicable to Union Territory of Chandigarh," the statement read.

The guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution issued will be in force till 30 April.

"Therefore, the undersigned in my capacity under Section 26 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 as Chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority, UT, Chandigarh, declare the above areas/pockets as Containment Zones and also direct that regular screening and monitoring of the areas by medical teams will continue," it added.

The notice also said that frequent sanitization of the areas by Municipal Authorities will be conducted and the residents will be advised to strictly maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and follow hand hygiene.

Meanwhile, with 274 new cases in Chandigarh, the infection count in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana touched 26,468, according to a medical bulletin.

However, no coronavirus death was reported from the union territory, where the infection has killed 377 people till now.

The number of active cases rose from 2,633 on Sunday to 2,746 according to the bulletin.

A total of 161 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 23,345, it said.

As many as 3,08,086 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 2,80,594 tested negative while reports of 216 are awaited, the bulletin added.

