Chandigarh declares 25 areas as containment zones. Check full list

"The said order was extended from time to time and was accordingly made applicable to Union Territory of Chandigarh," the statement read.
The guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution issued will be in force till 30 April.
Click on the image to enlarge
"Therefore, the undersigned in my capacity under Section 26 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 as Chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority, UT, Chandigarh, declare the above areas/pockets as Containment Zones and also direct that regular screening and monitoring of the areas by medical teams will continue," it added.
The notice also said that frequent sanitization of the areas by Municipal Authorities will be conducted and the residents will be advised to strictly maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and follow hand hygiene.