{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the COVID situation continues to improve in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Tuesday decided to ease the restrictions that were imposed in the region. As per the new guidelines, restaurants and bars will allowed to operate with 50% capacity, shops will remain open 8 hours.

As the COVID situation continues to improve in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Tuesday decided to ease the restrictions that were imposed in the region. As per the new guidelines, restaurants and bars will allowed to operate with 50% capacity, shops will remain open 8 hours.

The state is currently under lockdown till June 9.

Here is what allowed and what is not {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All shops will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm. Shop owners have to ensure that all the COVID protocols are followed. Earlier, the shops were allowed to remain open from 9 am till 4 pm.

Restaurants/bars will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 9 pm with 50% capacity.

The night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am

Total closure on Sunday, only essential shops, including barber shops, are allowed to remain open.

Shopping malls allowed remain open from 10 am to 6 pm. However, the eating outlets are allowed to operate till 8 pm. The mall authorities are to ensure that there is no crowding inside the shops. Necessary screening of visitors to check temperature, etc. and to properly sanitise them should be arranged at the entrance of the malls

Cinema halls and theatres will continue to remain closed.

Gyms, wellness centres, clubs and spas will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. The owners must ensure that the members using the facility are vaccinated. Strict covid protocol must be followed. Library and museums will also open.Gathering for weddings, cremation or any other gathering will be restricted to a maximum of 30 people.

Sukhna Lake will remain open for visitors from 5 am to 8 pm. However, no boating will be allowed. Chandigarh COVID update

Chandigarh on Monday registered 48 cases, taking the infection tally to 60,707, according to the medical bulletin.

Two more people died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 774. The number of active cases dropped to 740 from 833 the day before, as per the bulletin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 5,25,544 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,63,603 tested negative while reports of 18 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}