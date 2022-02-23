Chandigarh: Electricity restored after 36 hours after employees end their strike

Electricity was restored in Chandigarh after an almost 36 hour blackout that paralyzed the Union Territory. The power department workers of the Union Territory ended their strike after which power was restored.

The Chandigarh administration had already imposed the Essential Service Maintenance Act, empowering it to force employees to return to work or face FIRs and even arrest.

The blackout severely affected the UT, wherein some traffic lights had also stopped working in some parts. Online classes had to be rescheduled and there were reports of government hospitals rescheduling surgeries.

Residents took to social media to vent their frustrations wherein, they said repeated complaints went unattended and they felt like they were stuck in the ‘Dark Ages’. The residents complained of not being able to contact the complaint centres because either the phone lines were busy or the mobile phones of concerned officials were switched off.

The power outage disrupted electricity and water supply across the city, with several business establishments and coaching institutes coming to a standstill.

The situation forced the Punjab and Haryana High Court to intervene on Tuesday. The court summoned the Chandigarh's Chief Engineer today to take stock of the situation.

"It has been brought to our notice that power supply to large parts of the city of Chandigarh has been disrupted. In the circumstances, we are constrained to take up this matter on the judicial side and have consequently requested the learned senior standing counsel, UT, Chandigarh to apprise us of the arrangements which the administration is making to ensure that undue hardship is not caused to the residents of the city," the court order said.

The Chandigarh administration's lawyer Anil Mehta told the judges that "the power failure is on account of acts of sabotage by the striking employees".

"This court cannot be oblivious of the fact that disruption of electricity supply is not only affecting the ordinary residents but may affect institutions like hospitals where patients may be on ventilators and other life support systems. Apart from that there are online examinations and classes which students are taking... In such situations, the disruption of electricity supply can cause irrevocable damage," the High Court said.

Amid the intermittent chaos, the mobile operators association issued a statement on Wednesday acknowledging that the outage had disrupted mobile network connectivity in certain parts of the city. The telecom companies are now seeking alternate sources to power their sites and exchanges, news agency PTI reported.

"This has impacted telecom towers, which is leading to disruption in mobile network connectivity in impacted areas. Telecom operators and infrastructure providers are taking all measures to power their sites, exchanges by using alternate sources batteries, DGs, solar panels etc. in the absence of EB supply in some areas," SP Kochhar, Director General of Cellular Operators Association of India, said.Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) is an apex body of telecom operators, and its members include Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

Meanwhile, the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (formerly TAIPA), which is a leading body of telecom infrastructure players, has sought urgent intervention from authorities to resolve the issue.

"Due to the ongoing electricity crisis in Chandigarh, telecom services are badly impacted in all the areas of UT and nearby states. Telecom towers in Chandigarh are fully dependent on the electric grid supply," the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) said in a statement, while warning that delay in resolution of crisis could impact network connectivity in a big way.

The DIPA has even requested Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit to ensure resolution of the electricity crisis on a ‘war footing basis’.

An official told Hindustan Times that leaders of the employees union were being arrested for violating ESMA, even as Army Military Engineers team was brought in to restore electricity supply in the union territory.

