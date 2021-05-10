Subscribe
Home >News >India >Chandigarh extends Covid-19 curfew by another week amid surge in cases. Details here

Chandigarh extends Covid-19 curfew by another week amid surge in cases. Details here

Residents cover their faces with masks and face shields outside a Covid 19 vaccination centre in Chandigarh.
1 min read . 06:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Chandigarh administration had already imposed a weekend 'corona curfew' from 5 am on 8 May till 5 am today
  • The night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am will also be implemented

In a bid to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 infection, the Chandigarh district administration on Monday decided to extend the "corona curfew" by another one week.

In a bid to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 infection, the Chandigarh district administration on Monday decided to extend the "corona curfew" by another one week.

The Chandigarh administration had already imposed a weekend "corona curfew" from 5 am on 8 May till 5 am on 10 May.

The Chandigarh administration had already imposed a weekend "corona curfew" from 5 am on 8 May till 5 am on 10 May.

The night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am will also be implemented, reports news agency ANI, adding, that day-time movement will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Sunday registered a record 895 fresh cases, taking the count to 50,207, according to a medical bulletin.

Ten more deaths due to Covid-19 took the toll to 568.

The number of active cases was 8,511, as per the bulletin.

Punjab CM urges PM Modi to increase oxygen, vaccine supplies

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the total quota of oxygen to 300 metric tonnes (MT), and ensure urgent supplies of vaccine for the state, which has been facing shortage on both counts.

The Chief Minister raised these issues when PM Modi called him up to discuss the state's Covid-19 situation and the measures being taken to tackle the crisis.

The Prime Minister assured of all possible help, Singh said later, adding he hoped the Centre would take immediate steps to supplement the oxygen supplies, and ensure that vaccine doses were sent to Punjab on priority to help the state effective manage the situation triggered by the second wave of the pandemic.

