Chandigarh administration on Monday announced that the weekend curfew will remain in force in the region from the evening on 28 May till morning of 31 May to contain the spread of coronavirus, news agency ANI reported. It further noted that the night curfew remain in place from 6 pm to 5 am on the other days.

As per the directive, the weekend curfew will continue in Chandigarh from 6pm on May 28 till 5 am on May 31. The UT administration said, "During the weekend curfew, only essential shops will be allowed to remain open.

All shops will be allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 3 PM, following COVID protocols.

All shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres, museums, gym, libraries, spa, salons, Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden will continue to remain closed, it added

Restaurants will be allowed to operate for home delivery and take-aways.

The directive also stated, night curfew will continue in the region from 6 PM to 5 AM on other days.

Meanwhile on Sunday, lockdown was extended in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Puducherry.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the ongoing lockdown in the national capital will continue for another week and said the process of "unlock" will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

The Rajasthan government, which extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8, also said the state may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will show significant improvement.

Extending the lockdown till May 31, the Haryana government said the positivity and fatality rates have to be brought down further, though it did allow some relaxations in the curbs.

Fresh COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 3,03,720 with 4,454 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. India had registered 2,17,353 new infections on April 16.

(With inputs from agencies)

