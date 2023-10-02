Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at a furniture factory, no casualties reported

In Chandigarh's industrial area, a fire broke out at a furniture factory on Monday. Till now 22 to 26 fire brigade vehicles have been used to douse the fire. Firefighters have been waging a relentless battle against the flames, working diligently to bring the fire under control. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fire brigade officer Dashharu Singh, who reached the spot, said, “We got information about the incident at 8:04 in the morning, after which we reached the spot with four fire brigade vehicles and started controlling the fire. This factory is of furniture which had a lot of inflammable materials due to which the fire increased so much".

"Till now 22 to 26 fire brigade vehicles have been used. The fire had also reached the second factory but was stopped before it could spread. There is no news of any loss of life or casualties in this fire", added Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other factories have been relocating their goods to safer locations to prevent further losses since the morning.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channel. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The blaze has left the factory severely charred and reduced to ruins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MPS Chawla, President of the Chandigarh Industrial Association, recounted the early moments of the crisis, stating, “Chandigarh Industrial Association President MPS Chawla said that around 7:30 in the morning we received the news from the watchman that there was a fire in the factory. Fire brigade vehicles were called to the spot".

“There were furniture items inside the factory due to which the fire broke out. As far as we know, 20 to 25 fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot so far. Because there is a chemical factory behind this factory and a pharma company on the other side, if it had gone later today, it could have taken a catastrophic form due to the fire breaking out in these companies, but the fire brigade vehicles that reached the spot have brought the fire under control", added Chawla.

(Further details awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!