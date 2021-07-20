Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Chandigarh: Higher education institutes to open from August

Chandigarh: Higher education institutes to open from August

Earlier in the day, The Punjab government on Tuesday announced that it will allow reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from July 26
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Chandigarh administration stated reopening of institutes will be allowed subject to the condition that all staff and students must have received at least one dose of vaccine at least two weeks ago

Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced that it will allows reopening of institutes of higher education for next academic session from August, news agency ANI reported.

It further noted, reopening of institutes will be allowed subject to the condition that all staff and students must have received at least one dose of vaccine at least two weeks ago.

Earlier in the day, The Punjab government on Tuesday announced that it will allow reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from July 26, with conditions that staff and teachers should be fully vaccinated.

Chairing a Covid review meeting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said schools will be allowed to open for Classes 10 to 12, but only those teachers and staff shall be allowed to be physically present who are fully vaccinated.

The presence of students at schools shall be purely at the consent of parents and the option of virtual classes shall be continued.

An undertaking to this effect shall be submitted to the deputy commissioner concerned, he said, according to the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

