The Chandigarh administration has decided to impose a night curfew as the movement of people for all non-essential activities will be prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am across the union territory, according to a new order issued on Thursday.

“However, essential activities including emergency services, medical health, transport of essential goods, operation of multiple shifts in industries, offices etc, (both Government and private), movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes will be permitted," the order read.

Further, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges universities, coaching institutions etc., will also remain shut as the Covid-19 cases spike across the country.

These institutions will maintain the academic schedule through online teaching. However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally in offline mode.

All government offices in Chandigarh, except essential services/departments will function with physical attendance of 50% capacity of actual strength with regard to Group C & D staff.

The rest of the 50% staff would be required to work from home. “All the concerned head of offices would devise roster to implement the same," read the order.

The essential departments include health, revenue, municipal corporation, police etc. Services of any staff of UT administration can be utilized in these essential services/departments.

All private offices will also function with 50% staff and rest would be required to work from home.

This comes as Chandigarh reported 229 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory administration on Wednesday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 12.07%.

A total of 64,748 patients have recovered from the infection in Chandigarh so far. A total of 1,040 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in UT. The active caseload in the state currently stands at 665.

The administration had earlier ordered hotels, coffee shops and eateries to function at 50% capacity. The same rules applied to marriage palaces and banquet halls as well.

In addition to this, only those who have taken both doses of vaccine were to be allowed entry into these establishments.

