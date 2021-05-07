Amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases , the Chandigarh government imposed fresh curbs to contain the spread of the virus. As per the new orders, a weekend curfew will remain in effect in the region between 5 am on May 8 and 5 am on May 10.

There will be no curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. Shops of essential goods will remain open for home delivery till 2 PM. All vaccination, Covid testing centres will continue to operate during the curfew hours.

Also, marriages may be conducted with prior permission with maximum 50 people attending the event. And as many as 20 people are allowed at a funeral.

The order issued by the District Magistrate Mandip S Brar on Friday stated, "Whereas an order dated April 28 was issued by the undersigned whereby Corona Curfew was imposed in Chandigarh from 6 pm to 5 am on all days as a measure of isolation and social distancing to contain the spread of COVID 19 ..."

"Whereas a war room meeting was held on May 7 to review the COVID situation in Chandigarh. In the meeting it was decided that a Weekend 'corona curfew' should be imposed in Chandigarh from 5 am on May 8 till 5 am on May 10," the order reads.

"... no persons shall leave their home or shall move on foot or vehicle or travel ... in any road during the above said orders," the order also said.

Here what's allowed and what's not

Those tasked with law and order/emergency and municipal services and related duties are exempted Shops of essential goods to remain open for only home delivery up to 2 PM Manufacturing units/industry shall remain open. Movement of employees of such industries shall be allowed. No curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods All vehicles in bonafide transit interstate shall be allowed to pass ATM, hospitals, medical establishments, medicine shops will remain open Home delivery allowed till 9 pm. Pregnant women and patients can move for availing medical services. Passengers going to airport, railway stations, ISBT are exempted.

10. Marriages may be conducted with prior permission with max 50 people; funerals with attendance of max 20 people allowed

11.Those appearing for examinations will be allowed to move with valid ID cards.

12.Vaccination/testing centres to be open.

13.Morning walk allowed from 6-9 am while adhering to COVID protocols.

14.The government employees working in the tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula) will be allowed transit on production of valid identity cards and duty orders.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana and a Union Territory, has so far reported 541 deaths and 47,552 coronavirus cases.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.