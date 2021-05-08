Subscribe
Home >News >India >Chandigarh imposes stricter weekend 'Corona Curfew'. Check details

Chandigarh imposes stricter weekend 'Corona Curfew'. Check details

Police challaning commuters for not following Covid protocols at Sector 34 in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Staff Writer

'Weekend 'Corona Curfew' to be imposed in Chandigarh from 5 am on May 8 till 5 am on May 10,' read an order by District Magistrate.

In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection, Chandigarh district administration imposed a weekend "Corona Curfew" from 5 am on May 8 till 5 am on May 10.

Chandigarh curfew timing

Chandigarh curfew timing

"Weekend 'Corona Curfew' to be imposed in Chandigarh from 5 am on May 8 till 5 am on May 10," read an order by District Magistrate Mandip S Brar.

"No curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods; shops of essential goods to remain open for only home delivery up to 2 pm," added the order.

Chandigarh curfew: morning walks allowed

The order further said that marriages may be conducted with prior permission with maximum of 50 people in attendence and funerals with attendance of maximum 20 people will be allowed.

It also has that vaccination/testing centres shall remain open and morning walks will be allowed from 6 am to 9 am while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Flyers, travellers exempted

Passengers going to or returning from the airport, railway station, or Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) will be exempted.

Chandigarh, at present, has as many as 1,31,245 active coronavirus cases.

