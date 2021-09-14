Chandigarh increases guest numbers at social gatherings. Details here

Chandigarh increases guest numbers at social gatherings. Details here1 min read . 14 Sep 2021
Chandigarh Covid guidelines: The Chandigarh administration has decided to increase the number of guests at social gatherings from 200 to 300 or 50% capacity of banquet halls/hotels. However, guests are required to compulsorily receive at least one dose of Covid vaccine or have negative RT-PCR report 72 hours prior to the event.
"The numbers of guests for social gathering like weddings/commercial events/exhibition stalls/amusement rides/shows are increased from 200 to 300 or 50% capacity of banquet halls/hotels whichever is less, with the condition that all adults guests and staff of the hotels/banquets must have received at least one dose of vaccine or have negative RT-PCR report at least 72 hours," the order said.
This order shall come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable until further orders. "Any breach of this order shall invite action under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code along with other applicable laws," the order stated.
