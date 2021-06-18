Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Chandigarh lifts Covid lockdown on Sundays: Here’s what's allowed, what's not

Chandigarh lifts Covid lockdown on Sundays: Here’s what's allowed, what's not

Chandigarh: Garbage dumped on the dividing road Sector 20-21 in Chandigarh on Sunday
1 min read . 05:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Chandigarh's Sukhna lake will also remain open on Sunday from 5 am- 9 am and 6 am- 8 pm
  • There will be no lockdown or closure on Sunday. Night curfew will be from 10:30 pm to 5:00 am

The Chandigarh administration has allowed markets to remain open on Sunday. However, the night curfew in the city will continue from 10:30 pm to 5 am.

The city's famous Sukhna lake will also remain open on Sunday from 5 am- 9 am and 6 am- 8 pm, Chandigarh administration said.

"There will be no lockdown or closure on Sunday. Night curfew will be from 10:30 pm to 5:00 am. Sukhna Lake will remain closed except from 5:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday," the officials said in a statement.

Besides, Chandigarh administration has recently eased Covid-19 restrictions, allowing all the shops in the city to remain open till 7 pm. All shops can now remain open from 10 am to 7 pm now as compared to 10 am till 6 pm earlier.

Restaurants and bars too can remain open with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am till 10 pm.

As per the Chandigarh's latest health bulletin, the city reported 32 cases, taking the infection tally to 61,310. Three more people died of Covid-19, taking the toll to 802.

The number of active cases dropped to 432, as per the bulletin.

With 96 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured people reached 60,076, as per the bulletin. A total of 5,46,381 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,83,822 tested negative while reports of 8 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

