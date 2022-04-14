Chandigarh administration is planning to introduce FASTag at all parking lots to make paid -parking hassle-free. Besides, the municipal corporation is also considering free parking for two-wheelers, according to a news report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

UT adviser Dharam Pal Singh said there will be no physical payment of the parking fee. It will be deducted automatically through FASTag.

"There will be no need of keeping the entry-exit points manned. The boom barrier at the entry/exit points will be linked with FASTag for automatic operation," Pal said.

As two-wheelers don’t use FASTag, the Chandigarh administration is considering making parking free for these vehicles. Parking for electric vehicles (EVs) and cycles are already free.

“We are examining the issue of making parking free for two-wheelers. The financial implications are being studied. Another option is to make separate entry/exit for two-wheelers," the UT adviser added.

According to the daily, there are a total of 89 paring lots in Chandigarh, divided into two zones. In Zone 1, there are 32 lots and the remaining 57 lots are in Zone 2. Spread over a 5.22 lakh square metre area, the 89 parking lots have an estimated 22,725 equivalent car spaces.