Chandigarh man tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from South Africa

A 39-year-old man, who returned from South Africa, tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

The man returned from South Africa on November 21. Initially, after he returned from South Africa, the health officials conducted an RT-PCR test at the airport on his arrival and he was tested negative.

Later, he was home quarantined. Then after seven days, following re-testing, the man, resident of Sector 36, was found infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, two of his contacts - a family member and domestic help - have also been tested positive for COVID-19, and two of his other family members have been tested negative and one more member's test report is awaited.

Earlier, a man who returned from South Africa in Maharashtra's Thane district has tested positive for coronavirus, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said. However, it was not confirmed yet whether the patient was carrying the Omicron Covid variant.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday will hold a review meeting with the States on the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also revised the international travel guidelines in view of this new coronavirus variant.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the B.1.1.529 lineage of Sars-CoV-2, thought to have emerged in southern Africa, is to be designated as a variant of concern (VoC) named omicron.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

