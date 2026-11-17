A Chandigarh consumer commission has ruled in favour of a man who found a tear underneath the arm of his newly purchased jacket within 46 minutes. The commission directed the retail store to pay ₹31,000 to the customer whom they refused to help.

Chandigarh man moves consumer commission According to a report by Indian Express, the commission ruled that store failed to establish that the damage was caused by the customer's mishandling. It added that the store also didn't conduct an independent inspection or expert opinion in the case.

The order was reportedly granted on November 4.

The publication added that the commission comprising president Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Shama observed that the store could not rely solely on its internal assessment to reject the customer's complaint. Reportedly, the retailer had neither explained the basis of its findings nor submitted technical evidence to prove the customer's misandling of the jacket.

The store argued that the customer was given an opportunity to inspect the jacket which costed him ₹10,999 before purchasing it. The commission rejected the claim and pointed out that the tear was located underneath the arm, in a relatively inconspicuous area that would not have been detected during checking.

“The principle of ‘Buyer Beware’ don’t apply to Consumers because the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 is a benevolent and welfare Act,” the commission observed, as quoted by the outlet.

Jacket with a tear in first use The customer reportedly purchased three jackets from a store at a Chandigarh mall on December 25, 2025. One of the jackets cost ₹10,999 in which a tear was detected. The jacket is dispute was worn for the first time on January 1, 2026. It is said that within 46 minutes, the customer noticed a small tear in the jacket.

The customer reportedly reached out to the store by email on January 10 and sought help with required details and documents the following day. Although the retailer initially said the complaint had been escalated for review on January 12, it later rejected the claim after two days. The store allegedly said that the damage in the said jacket was from the customer's actions rather than a manufacturing defect.

The customer claimed that the store neither conducted a physical inspection in his presence nor provided photographs, a technical assessment or any other supporting evidence.

After repeated follow-ups and an unanswered legal notice dated January 15, the customer moved the consumer commission, seeking a replacement or refund, along with compensation for harassment and litigation costs.

Store refuses refund or repair The store, however, maintained that the customer was allowed to inspect and try the jacket at the time of purchase. It added that he had initially approached the store seeking repairs, presenting that the damage occurred from his end.