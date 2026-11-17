A Chandigarh consumer commission has ruled in favour of a man who found a tear underneath the arm of his newly purchased jacket within 46 minutes. The commission directed the retail store to pay ₹31,000 to the customer whom they refused to help.

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Chandigarh man moves consumer commission According to a report by Indian Express, the commission ruled that store failed to establish that the damage was caused by the customer's mishandling. It added that the store also didn't conduct an independent inspection or expert opinion in the case.

The order was reportedly granted on November 4.

The publication added that the commission comprising president Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Shama observed that the store could not rely solely on its internal assessment to reject the customer's complaint. Reportedly, the retailer had neither explained the basis of its findings nor submitted technical evidence to prove the customer's misandling of the jacket.

The store argued that the customer was given an opportunity to inspect the jacket which costed him ₹10,999 before purchasing it. The commission rejected the claim and pointed out that the tear was located underneath the arm, in a relatively inconspicuous area that would not have been detected during checking.

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“The principle of ‘Buyer Beware’ don’t apply to Consumers because the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 is a benevolent and welfare Act,” the commission observed, as quoted by the outlet.

Jacket with a tear in first use The customer reportedly purchased three jackets from a store at a Chandigarh mall on December 25, 2025. One of the jackets cost ₹10,999 in which a tear was detected. The jacket is dispute was worn for the first time on January 1, 2026. It is said that within 46 minutes, the customer noticed a small tear in the jacket.

The customer reportedly reached out to the store by email on January 10 and sought help with required details and documents the following day. Although the retailer initially said the complaint had been escalated for review on January 12, it later rejected the claim after two days. The store allegedly said that the damage in the said jacket was from the customer's actions rather than a manufacturing defect.

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The customer claimed that the store neither conducted a physical inspection in his presence nor provided photographs, a technical assessment or any other supporting evidence.

After repeated follow-ups and an unanswered legal notice dated January 15, the customer moved the consumer commission, seeking a replacement or refund, along with compensation for harassment and litigation costs.

Store refuses refund or repair The store, however, maintained that the customer was allowed to inspect and try the jacket at the time of purchase. It added that he had initially approached the store seeking repairs, presenting that the damage occurred from his end.

What did court say The commission, in the end, held the store guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, directing it to refund ₹11,000 towards the jacket. An additional pay of ₹20,000 as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses was also ordered.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.