The transport department under the Chandigarh administration has issued a notification making it mandatory for fitment of vehicle location tracking (VLT) devices and panic buttons for all public service vehicles from 1 January, 2023, news agency ANI has reported.
The transport department under the Chandigarh administration has issued a notification making it mandatory for fitment of vehicle location tracking (VLT) devices and panic buttons for all public service vehicles from 1 January, 2023, news agency ANI has reported.
An order in this regard has been issued on directions of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.
An order in this regard has been issued on directions of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.
As per the notification issues by the state transport department, The Administrator, UT Chandigarh is pleased to make it mandatory for fitment of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons for the vehicles in UT Chandigarh as specified under the Rule 125 (H) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Sub-Rule 5 of Rule 90 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 and Sub-Rule 1 of Rule 129 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.
As per the notification issues by the state transport department, The Administrator, UT Chandigarh is pleased to make it mandatory for fitment of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons for the vehicles in UT Chandigarh as specified under the Rule 125 (H) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Sub-Rule 5 of Rule 90 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 and Sub-Rule 1 of Rule 129 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.
"All specified registered vehicles shall have to comply with requirements before January 31, 2023, and all Specified New Vehicles shall have to comply with the same at the time of registration of the vehicle," it said.
"All specified registered vehicles shall have to comply with requirements before January 31, 2023, and all Specified New Vehicles shall have to comply with the same at the time of registration of the vehicle," it said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.