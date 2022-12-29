As per the notification issues by the state transport department, The Administrator, UT Chandigarh is pleased to make it mandatory for fitment of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons for the vehicles in UT Chandigarh as specified under the Rule 125 (H) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Sub-Rule 5 of Rule 90 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 and Sub-Rule 1 of Rule 129 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

