Chandigarh Mayor election: Returning officer has to be prosecuted as he was interfering, says Supreme Court
The apex court quizzed Anil Masih, returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral polls, and asked why he put 'X' marks on ballot papers
Supreme Court on Monday has remarked that Anil Masih, returning officer in Chandigarh Mayor election, has to be prosecuted as he was interfering with the election process. The apex court quizzed Anil Masih, returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral polls, and asked why he put 'X' marks on ballot papers.