Chandigarh Mayor Polls case: BJP's Manoj Sonkar resigns ahead of Supreme Court hearing
Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar resigns ahead of Supreme Court hearing amid allegations of poll rigging. Opposition protests followed BJP's victory in mayoral polls.
Newly elected Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar has resigned ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on Monday. The development came amid growing calls for his dismissal and numerous Opposition-led protests. The Congress-AAP alliance had levelled allegations of poll rigging after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30. Sonkar had defeated AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes. His rival secured 12 votes while another eight were declared invalid.