Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: SC to examine ballot papers, videos of counting process today
Eight ‘defaced’ ballot papers at the heart of the controversy around last month's Chandigarh Mayoral Election have to be produced in the Supreme Court for counting on February 20.
The Supreme Court of India will examine the ballot papers of Chandigarh mayoral polls and video recording of the counting process on Tuesday after raising deep concerns over horse trading and dismissing fresh polls. The top court said it may consider the declaration of results based on votes already cast.