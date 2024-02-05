Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'Mockery of democracy': Supreme Court slams presiding officer's conduct in Chandigarh mayoral polls

'Mockery of democracy': Supreme Court slams presiding officer's conduct in Chandigarh mayoral polls

Livemint

  • Chandigarh mayoral polls: The Supreme Court directed the administration that all ballot papers and videos related to the Chandigarh mayoral polls must be handed over to the registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court

The apex court ordered that the February 7 meeting of Chandigarh municipal corporation must be deferred

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approached the Supreme Court alleging “cheating" in the results of Chandigarh mayoral polls, the apex court slammed the conduct of the presiding officer and called it a 'mockery of democracy.' The Supreme Court directed the administration that all ballot papers and videos related to the Chandigarh mayoral polls must be handed over to the registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“It's obvious he (returning officer) defaced ballot papers? He is murdering the democracy? Can't allow democracy to be murdered like this," Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said. “This is a mockery of democracy," the top judge added.

The apex court ordered that the February 7 meeting of Chandigarh municipal corporation must be deferred until further instructions.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

