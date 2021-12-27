Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election Results: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as the largest party in the corporation election with win in 14 of 35 wards. The AAP delivered a massive blow to the BJP, whose sitting mayor lost to its candidate Damanpreet Singh.

The ruling BJP won 12 wards, while Congress bagged 8, and Shiromani Akali Dal won in 1 ward.

Commenting on the results, AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi said that Chandigarh municipal election result was just a trailer and Punab will be movie.

“I thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal to have given such love and trust to a small and honest party like ours, who contested elections here for the first time ever. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab is the movie," he said.

Punjab will go for polls early next year. The AAP is expected to do well in the state elections as the Congress is facing infighting and the BJP does not have solid vote back. Also, a large section of farmer community is against the BJP because of farm laws that have now been repealed.

Former mayor and BJP candidate Davesh Moudgil lost to AAP's Jasbir by 939 votes from ward number 21. Nine counting centres had been set up for 35 wards of the municipal corporation.

Traditionally, the contest in the municipal election was between the BJP and Congress , but the AAP's entry made the contest this time triangular.

So far, the BJP held a majority in the municipal body but now that has changed with the AAP winning majority of the seats. In the last elections, the BJP had won 20 seats and its former ally SAD one. The Congress had managed to win only four seats.

