Chandigarh news: Explosion in house owned by NRI, police suspect grenade attack

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 11:02 PM IST
The Chandigarh Police, alongside forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), arrived at the scene to collect evidence.

An explosion was reported from a house in Chandigarh, reportedly owned by a non-resident Indian (NRI) in Sector 10, on Wednesday, and it is suspected to be a grenade blast, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the local residents, the explosion occurred around 6:15 pm and was loud enough to be heard over a kilometre away. Following the incident, the locals claimed they saw three suspects arrive at the scene in an autorickshaw shortly before the blast.

The incident was caught by the CCTV and in 30 seconds footage, the blast audible at the 14-second mark.

The Chandigarh Police, alongside forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), arrived at the scene to collect evidence, added the report.

"There was a loud sound. Some pressure type low-intensity blast took place because of which some windows and pots were damaged," HT quoted Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur as saying.

The SSP added that the complainant told them that two persons came in an auto-rickshaw and hurled a 'grenade' at the house.

The SSP added, "The complainants were sitting on their verandah of the house. They saw the suspects," stating efforts were on to trace the vehicle.

SSP said, “We are investigating it. A blast has happened and we are investigating the cause of it.”

Following the incident, authorities in Mohali have issued an high alert and the Mohali SSP issued an urgent message to field officers about the suspicious grenade blast.

Previous incident:

Two unidentified assailants shot an NRI on the outskirts of Amritsar on 24 August, report TOI quoting the police.

The victim was identified as Sukhchain Singh who recently visited from the United States at his Daburji village residence. The assailants attacked him in front of his wife and his two children. The incident was too captured by CCTV, installed at Singh's house.

With agency inputs.

 

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Chandigarh news: Explosion in house owned by NRI, police suspect grenade attack

