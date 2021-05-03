Chandigarh administration on Monday said that the night curfew will continue from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM every day in the UT. Apart from that, there will be day time restrictions imposed as well with effect from 5:00 PM on 4th May, till 5:00 AM on 11th May. Also, all shops selling non-essential items will remain closed.

The following restrictions will be imposed:

-All shops selling non-essential items to remain closed.

-All govt offices & banks will work with 50% capacity.

-All private offices will ensure that their staff work from home.

-Public Transport will run with 50% capacity.

-Ban on Cinema Halls, Gyms, Spa, Bar, Swimming Pool, Coaching Centres to continue

Chandigarh on Monday reported 890 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 45,196.

Amid the rise in Covid cases, Chandigarh administration on Wednesday had imposed curfew from 6 pm, 29th April. As per the revised rules, 'Corona curfew' was imposed in Chandigarh from 6pm, 29th April (till 5am) every day until further orders. All shops, malls, multiplexes etc. to close by 5pm every day. All non-essential activities prohibited during the night curfew.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.