OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chandigarh: Night curfew extended; cinemas, gyms, bars to remain closed amid Covid

Chandigarh administration on Monday said that the night curfew will continue from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM every day in the UT. Apart from that, there will be day time restrictions imposed as well with effect from 5:00 PM on 4th May, till 5:00 AM on 11th May. Also, all shops selling non-essential items will remain closed.

The following restrictions will be imposed:

TRENDING STORIESSee All

-All shops selling non-essential items to remain closed.

-All govt offices & banks will work with 50% capacity.

-All private offices will ensure that their staff work from home.

-Public Transport will run with 50% capacity.

-Ban on Cinema Halls, Gyms, Spa, Bar, Swimming Pool, Coaching Centres to continue

Chandigarh on Monday reported 890 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 45,196.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
All 242 people on board, including those found COVID-positive, have been put under quarantine by the Italian government, the sources said.Premium Premium

30 people on board Air India's Amritsar-Rome flight found COVID-positive on arrival

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Family members of COVID-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling centre in New Delhi on MondayPremium Premium

Delhi to receive 205 tonnes of oxygen by Tuesday: Railways

2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
Image for representational purpose only. Premium Premium

Ambulance driver arrested for charging 9,000 to ferry COVID patient

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Air Force C-17s airlifting 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon airbase in Delhi and 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu.Premium Premium

IAF brings 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany

1 min read . 06:30 PM IST

Amid the rise in Covid cases, Chandigarh administration on Wednesday had imposed curfew from 6 pm, 29th April. As per the revised rules, 'Corona curfew' was imposed in Chandigarh from 6pm, 29th April (till 5am) every day until further orders. All shops, malls, multiplexes etc. to close by 5pm every day. All non-essential activities prohibited during the night curfew.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout