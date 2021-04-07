Chandigarh: Night curfew imposed from 10:30 pm to 5 am amid Covid surge. Details

Amid Covid-19 surge in the city, Chandigarh authorities on Tuesday imposed night curfew from 10:30 pm to 5 am from tonight to check virus spread. Under the orders, there will be a prohibition on movement of individuals for all non-essential activities during the night curfew. However, essential services like hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs will remain open 24/7.

"...I am satisfied that such movement poses a threat to public health due to the spread of COVID-19, which causes a danger to human life, health and safety," said Mandip Singh Brar, I.A.S., District Magistrate, Union Territory, Chandigarh in a statement.

No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during above said hours, the order further stated.

Here is a lowdown on the fresh curbs issued in Chandigarh amid Covid spike:

The movement of following persons and services shall be exempt:

-Those tasked with law & order/emergency and municipal serylces/duties Including Executive Magistrates, Police personnel, Military/C.A.P.F. personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and Government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties (all on production of Identity Card).

-Those specially issued a restricted movement CURFEW pass by the officers authorized in this behalf.

-There shall be no curbs on Inter-State and Intra-State movement for essential and non essential goods.

-All vehicles/persons In bonafide transit (inter-State/intra-State) shall be allowed to pass, but only after due verification of point of origin of the destination.

-Hospitals, chemist shops and A.T.M.s shall be allowed to remain open 24 X 7. 6. Pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services. 7. Passengers going to or returning from airport or railway station or I.S.B.T. shall be exempted.

-All restaurants/eating-places, hotels including food joints, various malls falling within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall run only with 50 of their capacity and close by 10:00 P.M. The last order for food can be accepted till 09:00 P.M.

"Any breach of this order shall invite action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order further stated.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 319 more cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 28,798, while the toll to 386 with two more deaths, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 3,037 active cases and 342 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 25,375. A total of 3,25,654 samples have been taken for testing so far, the bulletin said.

Earlier, the Punjab government has decided to impose a night curfew till the month-end as the state is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 infections.

The night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am daily across the entire state.

The Punjab government has also decided to ban political gatherings in the state.

