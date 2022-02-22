Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Power cut since midnight continues to hassle the citizens of Chandigarh as employees of the electricity department went on a three-day strike over privatisation. Even as the UT administration assured that necessary arrangements have been made, the city continues to struggle with power distributions. The areas which faced power outages included sectors 20, 34, 36, 40, 42, 44, 49, 36, Kishangarh and Manimajra.

The outage since Monday night forced government hospitals in the union territory to reschedule elective surgeries, besides adversely affecting residential, industrial and commercial areas in the city. Traffic lights at some intersections were also non-functional because of the outage.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, as quoted by Hindusthan Times, "We are restoring power in different sectors. There was problem on Monday night but since morning we have rectified it to a large extent.150 additional personnel have come from Punjab and Haryana. We are also ensuring that complaints are responded to immediately."

"The situation is being viewed seriously and a SE (Superintendent Engineer) has been deputed at the 66 kV substation here. For the critical areas, we have a backup of DG sets. We are microscopically monitoring to ensure that no hospital service is impacted," the PGIMER said in a statement.

Why the power department employees protesting? Employees went on a strike on Monday night under the banner of the UT Powermen Union. Dhian Singh, the president of the union, said they are protesting against the UT Chandigarh administration's decision to privatise the electricity department.

The protesting employees claimed that if the electricity department was privatised, their service conditions would change and it also could lead to a rise in power tariffs. They also held a massive protest here.

