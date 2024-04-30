Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Punjab Congress leaders who quit along with Capt Amarinder Singh rejoin party
Several Congress leaders in Punjab who had quit the party after the exit of former chief minister Amarinder Singh rejoined the party. Former Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his wife also took Congress membership in Delhi.
Several local leaders of the Congress party, who had quit after the resignation of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday rejoined the party at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh.
