Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Punjab Congress leaders who quit along with Capt Amarinder Singh rejoin party
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Punjab Congress leaders who quit along with Capt Amarinder Singh rejoin party

Livemint

Several Congress leaders in Punjab who had quit the party after the exit of former chief minister Amarinder Singh rejoined the party. Former Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his wife also took Congress membership in Delhi.

Several former Congress leaders on Tuesday rejoined the party. Photo: ANI video grab.Premium
Several former Congress leaders on Tuesday rejoined the party. Photo: ANI video grab.

Several local leaders of the Congress party, who had quit after the resignation of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday rejoined the party at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh.

The leaders joined the party in the presence of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa, reported ANI.

In November 2021, Captain Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress. Before quitting the party, he had also resigned as Punjab CM amid a power tussle with then Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Also Read: Congress releases names of 4 Punjab candidates, fields Amarinder Singh Warring from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Welcoming them back into the party, Bajwa said that their arrival would strengthen the grand old party.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Police additional director general Gurinder Singh Dhillon also joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders in Delhi.

Dhillon, who recently opted for voluntary retirement from the Punjab Police, joined the Congress with his wife.

"I have served my state for about two decades as a police officer. Today, I am here with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi ji," PTI quoted Dhillon as saying.

Also Read: YouTube channel compares Raghav Chadha with Vijay Mallya; Punjab Police registers FIR

On Monday, the party also announced the candidature of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Ludhiana.

"Ready to embark on another battle after my party leadership posed confidence in me to contest from Ludhiana," said Warring in a tweet after the announcement.

