Several local leaders of the Congress party, who had quit after the resignation of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday rejoined the party at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaders joined the party in the presence of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa, reported ANI.

In November 2021, Captain Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress. Before quitting the party, he had also resigned as Punjab CM amid a power tussle with then Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Welcoming them back into the party, Bajwa said that their arrival would strengthen the grand old party.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Police additional director general Gurinder Singh Dhillon also joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhillon, who recently opted for voluntary retirement from the Punjab Police, joined the Congress with his wife.

"I have served my state for about two decades as a police officer. Today, I am here with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi ji," PTI quoted Dhillon as saying.

On Monday, the party also announced the candidature of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Ludhiana.

"Ready to embark on another battle after my party leadership posed confidence in me to contest from Ludhiana," said Warring in a tweet after the announcement.

