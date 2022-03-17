The Chandigarh administration on Thursday announced that they were withdrawing any kind of restrictions on gathering for any purpose, both indoor and outdoor. The altered instructions come into effect on 18 March.

Move comes as the UT logged significant drop in Covid-19 cases.

See the circular here

Chandigarh administration withdraws orders on restrictions on gathering for any purpose, both indoor and outdoor. The order will come into effect from 18th March 2022. pic.twitter.com/4QLEHSshA0 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

The good news on the eve of Holi festival or Holika Dahan brought cheer to the people of Chandigarh.

“It is hereby ordered that the restrictions on gathering for any purpose, both indoor and outdoor, are hereby withdrawn. This order shall come into force with effect from 18/03/2022 and will be applicable until further orders", read the official statement.

The Chandigarh administration on 3 February had withdrawn the restrictions on number of employees attending government, private offices and banks and now the same will function with physical attendance of 100%.

Movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities was restricted between 12.30 am to 5.00 am.

earlier, gathering of any purpose was restricted to 100 persons for indoor and 200 persons for outdoor. The earlier notice also mentioned that the total number of persons shall not exceed 50% of the capacity of the venue in both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

