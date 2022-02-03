The Chandigarh administration has withdrawn the earlier restrictions on number of employees attending government, private offices and banks and now the same will function with physical attendance of 100%.

Movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 12.30 am to 5.00 am.

Gathering of any purpose should be restricted to 100 persons for indoor and 200 persons for outdoor. However, the total number of persons shall not exceed 50% of the capacity of the venue in both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

All hotel, restaurants, cafe, coffee shops, eating places including home delivery will be allowed to function upto 12.00 midnight.

