OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Chandigarh: School principals to inform students on COVID vaccination camps

Chandigarh: School principals to inform students on COVID vaccination camps

Principals of all schools in the UT are directed to inform students in their schools about the available options for COVID vaccination, it says adding, in case of noncompliance, appropriate action will be taken (AFP)Premium
Principals of all schools in the UT are directed to inform students in their schools about the available options for COVID vaccination, it says adding, in case of noncompliance, appropriate action will be taken (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 04:41 PM IST Livemint

  • It has been observed that in some schools many students were not informed about the vaccination camps and hence the vaccination level is quite low, the authorities said in a letter

Listen to this article

With COVID vaccination for children being rolled out across the country, Chandigarh administration has directed principals of all schools in the UT to inform students in their schools about the available options for COVID vaccination. It further asserted action will be taken against the school in case of non-complaince. 

It has been observed that in some schools many students were not informed about the vaccination camps and hence the vaccination level is quite low. This has resulted in wastage of precious resources of the health department in the time of crisis, the letter reads. 

Principals of all schools in the UT are directed to inform students in their schools about the available options for COVID vaccination, it says adding, in case of noncompliance, appropriate action will be taken 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout