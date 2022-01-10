Chandigarh: School principals to inform students on COVID vaccination camps

With COVID vaccination for children being rolled out across the country, Chandigarh administration has directed principals of all schools in the UT to inform students in their schools about the available options for COVID vaccination. It further asserted action will be taken against the school in case of non-complaince.

It has been observed that in some schools many students were not informed about the vaccination camps and hence the vaccination level is quite low. This has resulted in wastage of precious resources of the health department in the time of crisis, the letter reads.

Principals of all schools in the UT are directed to inform students in their schools about the available options for COVID vaccination, it says adding, in case of noncompliance, appropriate action will be taken

