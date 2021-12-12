Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, who had tested COVID-19 positive on December 1, revealed the presence of the new variant of the novel coronavirus.

A 20-year-old man, who reached here from abroad to meet his relatives, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the first patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Chandigarh, Health department officials here said on Sunday.

"He was currently living in Italy. He had come to see some of his relatives here recently.. His report for whole genomic sequencing has been received late night on December 11 and found positive for Omicron variant," Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, Dr Suman Singh told PTI over the phone.

The youth, who is fully vaccinated, is currently in institutional quarantine.

The man, a resident of Italy, had landed in India on November 22, according to an official statement.

"He had come to visit his relatives in Chandigarh. He was under home quarantine and was found Covid positive on retesting on December 1.

"According to the protocol, he was then put under institutional quarantine. His Covid positive sample was sent for whole genome sequencing to NCDC, New Delhi. His seven high-risk family contacts were put under quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR method. All of them tested negative," the statement added.

